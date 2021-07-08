Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 19.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $81,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Markel by 133.3% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Markel by 374.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

Markel stock opened at $1,246.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,206.12. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $881.00 and a twelve month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

