Senator Investment Group LP Grows Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the period. iHeartMedia comprises about 1.3% of Senator Investment Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $64,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,275. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

