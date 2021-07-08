Senator Investment Group LP Sells 350,000 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 27,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 258,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 246,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.65. The company had a trading volume of 91,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,348. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

