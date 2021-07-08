Senator Investment Group LP Acquires New Stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,498,000. Senator Investment Group LP owned about 6.44% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $116,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTOC remained flat at $$10.76 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.19. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

