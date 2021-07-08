Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936,937 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $32,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $19,942,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 328.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $13.92.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $791.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.02 million. On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.