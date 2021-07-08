Senator Investment Group LP Sells 2,850,000 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 81.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,850,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $13,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 498.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,790 shares of company stock worth $556,565. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.03. The company had a trading volume of 55,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,838. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

