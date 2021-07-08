First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Sold by Endicott Management Co.

Endicott Management Co. lessened its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 49.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 575,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 567,602 shares during the period. First Foundation accounts for approximately 3.7% of Endicott Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endicott Management Co.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $13,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after buying an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 70.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 407,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 98.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after buying an additional 164,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at $2,825,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.68. 688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,867. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $970.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

