Ikarian Capital LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $6,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,607,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,491,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,737,000 after buying an additional 1,153,751 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verastem by 230.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.66. 49,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,567. The stock has a market cap of $629.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.78. Verastem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 38.76% and a negative net margin of 53.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

