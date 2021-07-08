Ikarian Capital LLC Sells 34,636 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Ikarian Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,636 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 6.01% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $9,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYRA. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 31.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 9,858.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 189,082 shares during the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lyra Therapeutics news, Director C Ann Merrifield bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $31,395.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LYRA traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,858. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

