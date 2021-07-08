75,000 Shares in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Pioneer Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PACX. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000.

NASDAQ PACX opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

