Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In other news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.35. The company has a market cap of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

