Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB opened at $141.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

