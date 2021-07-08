SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st.

SLR Senior Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect SLR Senior Investment to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.3%.

NASDAQ SUNS opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.41. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 137.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUNS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLR Senior Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

