Ampleforth (AMPL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.82 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $119.99 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00057493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.87 or 0.00869539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00044156 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 179,941,081 coins and its circulating supply is 127,215,017 coins. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

