Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.05. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

