Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dover were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

DOV opened at $153.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.97.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

