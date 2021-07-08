Karp Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 2,228 iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $184.23 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $115.62 and a 52 week high of $191.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

