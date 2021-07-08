Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 39,272 Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 192.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

NORW stock opened at $14.34 on Thursday. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.