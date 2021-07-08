Equitable Trust Co. Sells 290 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bridger Management LLC now owns 192,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,076,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $232.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $233.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,256.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 841,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,379,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock worth $8,357,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

