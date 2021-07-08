fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Down to $27.72

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $26.05. fuboTV shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 47,609 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.33.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after purchasing an additional 137,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

