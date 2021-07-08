Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Shares of NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,547. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $4.60.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 37.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 million. Analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXS. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pyxis Tankers by 20,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 2,035,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 2,025,793 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 1,311.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 362,550 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

