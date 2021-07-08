Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRI. Citigroup raised their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.71.

Shares of Primerica stock traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $143.08. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,591. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.60. Primerica has a 52-week low of $107.63 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Primerica during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 865.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

