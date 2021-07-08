Sculptor Capital LP Takes $4.29 Million Position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,080,000. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,080,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

SVFC stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

