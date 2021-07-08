Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 489,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Kairos Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KAIR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $121,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $158,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,019,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KAIR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

