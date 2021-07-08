Sculptor Capital LP Takes $5.04 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 505,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $9,967,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $9,943,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $6,845,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $5,568,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III during the first quarter worth $4,980,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III alerts:

DCRCU opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:DCRCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.