Sculptor Capital LP Takes Position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 560,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 6.22% of Kernel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $3,386,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth about $5,330,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

