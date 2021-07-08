Analysts Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

LOTZ opened at $4.88 on Friday. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market cap of $554.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at about $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CarLotz during the first quarter valued at about $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CarLotz in the first quarter worth about $9,857,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

