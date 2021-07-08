Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VKTX shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 605,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 360,676 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 347,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 220,695 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $6.14 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.85.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

