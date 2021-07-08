Andra AP fonden Acquires 8,300 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Lear were worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lear by 467.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lear by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Lear by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $3.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $164.49. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,817. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lear from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.29.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

