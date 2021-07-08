Maso Capital Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 300,000 D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. D8 accounts for about 1.1% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of D8 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in D8 by 1,061.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 368,409 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in D8 by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,536,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in D8 by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 164,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 130,375 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in D8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in D8 by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEH stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,612. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

