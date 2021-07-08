Maso Capital Partners Ltd Invests $2.48 Million in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. NextGen Acquisition makes up approximately 1.0% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NextGen Acquisition by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 50.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Acquisition alerts:

NGAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NextGen Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 11,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,617. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92.

NextGen Acquisition Profile

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.