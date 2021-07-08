Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $224,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $73.14 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

