16,666 Shares in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.22% of Gaucho Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Gaucho Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VINO stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $9.03.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

