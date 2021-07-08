Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys Shares of 6,274 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 190,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,378,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of PACB opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.25. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 34.97 and a current ratio of 35.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 64.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

