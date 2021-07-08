75,000 Shares in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGAU. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $30,836,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $9,971,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $7,478,000. LH Capital Markets LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $4,985,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth about $3,490,000.

LEGAU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

