Sculptor Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 652,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.26% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNRH. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $4,860,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $4,266,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,395,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,164,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNRH opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

