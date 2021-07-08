MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock worth $4,832,563. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

