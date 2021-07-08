Balancer (BAL) Price Hits $22.01 on Major Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $22.01 or 0.00067676 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market cap of $152.82 million and $44.01 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00057051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00019283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.73 or 0.00860185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005217 BTC.

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

