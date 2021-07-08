Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
Shares of FSBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 16,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,762. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.
