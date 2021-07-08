Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

Shares of FSBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.10. 16,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,762. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.32.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.66 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

