LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.00 Million

Brokerages expect that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $81.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.00 million and the lowest is $79.00 million. LSI Industries posted sales of $63.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $299.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $297.60 million to $301.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $374.99 million, with estimates ranging from $364.97 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LSI Industries.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.07 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYTS. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the first quarter worth $93,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYTS stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.43. 110,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,737. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $196.90 million, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.