Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.64. Data I/O shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 153,785 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $49.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 17.36%.

In other Data I/O news, Director Douglas Wells Brown sold 15,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $95,698.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,258.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anthony Ambrose sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $76,487.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 436,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,022.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,153 shares of company stock valued at $190,340. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Data I/O by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 301,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Data I/O by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Data I/O in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

