The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,106 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.78 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

