Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $386,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in American Tower were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

AMT opened at $278.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.76. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $279.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

