MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 41.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,267 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $147.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

