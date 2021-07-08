Whitebox Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Itron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Itron by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Itron by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Itron from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.78.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

