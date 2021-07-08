100,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COOL. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $192,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $489,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COOL opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.52.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

