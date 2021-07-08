Whitebox Advisors LLC Invests $999,000 in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000.

DHCAU opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

