Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBEAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $1,880,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 1st quarter worth $386,000.

NASDAQ SBEAU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

