Cpwm LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,697,000 after buying an additional 5,071,445 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after buying an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 34.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,883,000 after acquiring an additional 793,175 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.49, for a total transaction of $6,096,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 715,307 shares of company stock worth $173,229,699 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $248.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.46. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

