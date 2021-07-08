Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.58. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

